Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 12 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, third round of the season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/ Sebastian Vettel 2 1 3 5 5 4 4 R 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 Lewis Hamilton 1 2 1 1 1 1 3 R 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 Max Verstappen 3 5 4 3 4 R 2 2 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 Valtteri Bottas 6 3 R 11 8 16 10 5 R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 Kimi Raikkonen 5 4 6 R 6 R 5 4 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R Daniel Ricciardo 4 R 5 8 3 3 6 1 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 Carlos Sainz 7 8 R 6 16 6 17 11 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 Felipe Massa 14 6 9 R 9 7 9 13 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 Sergio Perez 9 7 8 4 10 8 7 6 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 Kevin Magnussen 8 R R 14 17 12 14 R 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 Daniil Kvyat R 9 R 13 18 11 13 14 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS Esteban Ocon 10 10 13 12 21 18 21 16 18 18 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - Nico Hulkenberg 12 11 7 7 7 R 8 8 R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 Romain Grosjean 11 R 11 NS 20 10 11 R R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 Antonio Giovinazzi R 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne R 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - Jolyon Palmer 13 R 17 R 14 13 12 10 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 Marcus Ericsson 15 R 15 R 11 14 15 12 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R Fernando Alonso R R 10 10 13 5 16 7 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R Lance Stroll R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein - - 14 15 R 17 22 15 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 CN-China, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, BH-Bahrain. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
