MANAMA, April 1 Championship leader Nico Rosberg lapped half a second faster than Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton, and inside last year's pole position time, in Friday's first free practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

Rosberg, who is chasing his fifth victory in a row after winning the season-opener in Australia, produced an impressive lap of one minute 32.294 seconds on a comparatively cool and gusty afternoon at the Sakhir circuit.

Triple world champion Hamilton, winner for the past two years in Bahrain, was second fastest -- although a mistake cost him time -- with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen third and 1.834 off Rosberg's pace on the same soft tyres as the Mercedes pair.

Hamilton secured pole position last year with a time of 1:32.671.

The Red Bulls of Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Russian Daniil Kvyat were fourth and fifth.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, third in Australia, was 11th fastest but the four-times world champion used the slower medium tyre as he went through the set-up programme.

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne had his first practice with McLaren ahead of his Formula One race debut as stand-in for the injured Fernando Alonso and was 18th on the 22-driver timesheet with British team mate Jenson Button nearly a second faster at 14th.

Vandoorne, who flew in from Japan where he is racing in the Super Formula series this season, had not previously driven the 2016 McLaren.

Spaniard Alonso was ruled out on Thursday, after failing to pass a medical following his big crash in Australia, and could also miss the following race in China next month. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)