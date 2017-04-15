Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
MANAMA, April 15 Finland's Valtteri Bottas took his first Formula One pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday to end Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton's bid for a seventh in a row.
Triple world champion Hamilton qualified alongside, a mere 0.023 slower than Bottas's lap of one minute 28.769 seconds, to secure the first front row lockout of the season for the reigning champions.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, joint leader of the world championship standings with Hamilton after two races, will start in third place with Red Bull's Australian Daniel Ricciardo fourth.
Mercedes, who won the race last year with now-retired champion Nico Rosberg, have taken five successive poles at the desert Sakhir circuit. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
