April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.412km. Total distance: 308.484km (57 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 31.447 seconds, Pedro de la Rosa (Spain), McLaren, 2005.

2016 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:29.493

2016 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

Start time: 1500GMT (1800 local)

WINS

Sebastian Vettel's victory for Ferrari in the Australian season-opener was the Italian team's first since 2015. Hamilton's win in China was his fifth at that circuit.

Champions Mercedes have won 52 of 61 races since the introduction of the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014.

Red Bull, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Dutch teenager Max Verstappen, were the only non-Mercedes winners last season.

Triple world champion Hamilton has 54 career victories, putting him second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91). Vettel has 43, McLaren's Fernando Alonso is on 32 and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20.

Ferrari have won 225 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 65 and Red Bull 52. McLaren and Williams have not won a race since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton now has 63 career poles after taking the top slot in China. He is two short of the late Ayrton Senna's career total and five behind Schumacher's record 68.

Mercedes have been on pole in 58 of the last 61 races.

Hamilton has been on pole for the last six races. Only four drivers, including Hamilton, have previously racked up seven successive poles. Senna holds the record of eight (1988/89).

PODIUM

Hamilton's victory in Shanghai was his 106th podium finish, equalling Alain Prost in second place on the all-time lists. Schumacher has a record 155.

China was the first time Hamilton, Vettel and Verstappen have shared a podium.

POINTS

Force India's Mexican Sergio Perez has finished the last 12 races in the points, the longest current run among those on the grid.

Renault, Sauber and McLaren have yet to score in 2017.

BAHRAIN

Hamilton, Vettel and Williams' Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa have all won twice in Bahrain. Alonso has won three times (2005, 2006, 2010).

This year's race is the 13th edition. The grand prix was first held in 2004 and not run in 2011 due to civil unrest. It switched to a floodlit event in 2014.

The driver on pole in Bahrain has been the winner in five of the 12 races to date. It has never been won by anyone starting below the front two rows.

Eleven out of 12 winners have been from the team that ended up winning the constructors' title that season. The exception was Alonso for Ferrari in 2010.

MILESTONE

Mercedes made their 150th start as a constructor in China, after chalking up their 75th pole position.

China was Red Bull's 100th race with at least one podium finish. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)