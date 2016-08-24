Aug 24 Statistics for Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix, the 13th race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 7.004km (44 laps). Total distance: 308.052km

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull, one minute 47.263 seconds (2009)

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes One minute 47.197 seconds

2015 winner: Hamilton

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 43 of the last 50 races and 11 of this season's 12.

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has won six and Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg five. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the other winner this season.

Hamilton has 49 career victories. The Briton is third in the all-time list behind Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51), and seven ahead of Ferrari's four-times champion Vettel.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, Rosberg 19 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg has more victories than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 56, Red Bull 51. McLaren last won in 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 47 of the last 50 races and all but one of this season's grands prix.

Hamilton has 55 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 27.

POINTS

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Haas's Esteban Gutierrez have yet to open their accounts.

French driver Esteban Ocon is making his race debut with Manor this weekend.

BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

Spa is the longest lap of the season and one of the fastest, with an average speed of around 230kph. Cars are flat out for about 70 percent of the time.

The circuit has hosted 48 of the 60 Belgian GPs to date.

Michael Schumacher won six times at Spa, more than any driver. Raikkonen has four wins there.

Two Belgian drivers have won Formula One races (Jacky Ickx and Thierry Boutsen) but there are none at present, although Dutch teen Verstappen was born in Belgium, has a Belgian mother and lives in Belgium.

Ferrari and McLaren have both won 12 times at Spa. Red Bull have won three of the last five races there.

Six of the last 14 races at Spa have been won from pole position.

Six of the current drivers have won at Spa: Button (2012), Vettel (2011, 2013), Hamilton (2010, 2015), Raikkonen (2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009), Massa (2008) and Ricciardo (2014).

MILESTONES

Hamilton can become only the third driver to win 50 races this weekend.

A pole for Hamilton at Spa would equal Juan Manuel Fangio and Senna's record of four at the circuit.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)