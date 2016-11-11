Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Denmark's Kevin Magnussen will race for Haas next season in place of Mexican Esteban Gutierrez, the U.S.-owned Formula One team announced on Friday.
Magnussen, currently with Renault, will partner French driver Romain Grosjean.
"Our second season will bring a new set of challenges, and we feel that pairing Kevin with Romain will help us develop our new car and continue our growth," team founder and chairman Gene Haas said in a statement at the Brazilian Grand Prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.