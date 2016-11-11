SAO PAULO Nov 11 Denmark's Kevin Magnussen will race for Haas next season in place of Mexican Esteban Gutierrez, the U.S.-owned Formula One team announced on Friday.

Magnussen, currently with Renault, will partner French driver Romain Grosjean.

"Our second season will bring a new set of challenges, and we feel that pairing Kevin with Romain will help us develop our new car and continue our growth," team founder and chairman Gene Haas said in a statement at the Brazilian Grand Prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)