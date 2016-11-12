Motor racing-Ecclestone selling shares in Formula One
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Lewis Hamilton took pole position on Saturday for the Brazilian Grand Prix with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg joining the triple Formula One world champion on the front row.
The pole was the 60th of Hamilton's career, eight short of Michael Schumacher's record, and his first in Brazil since 2012 when he was at McLaren.
Rosberg will take his first title if he wins Sunday's penultimate race of the season but Hamilton, 19 points adrift, showed he will do all he can to take the fight down to the wire in Abu Dhabi with another dominant qualifying display.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen qualified third with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining the 2007 world champion on the second row of the grid. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.