SAO PAULO Nov 13 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton won a stop-start, wet and chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday to take his Formula One title battle with Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

The Briton's third win in a row from pole position and first in Brazil left him 12 points behind Rosberg, who finished second, with the pair both on nine victories each for the season.

Rosberg need now only finish third in two weeks' time to clinch his first title, even if Hamilton wins again.

In a crash-filled thriller that was twice stopped and re-started, with five safety car periods and lengthy delays, Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third with a sensational performance in the wet. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)