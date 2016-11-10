SAO PAULO Nov 10 Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez says he is dropping a sunglasses sponsor for a comment it made on Twitter about his compatriots after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president.

The brand, Hawkers, had suggested on its Mexican account @HawkersMX that Mexicans should wear the glasses to hide crying eyes when the wall between their country and the United States was built.

Trump, the Republican candidate elected in Tuesday's election, promised before the polls to build a "big, beautiful, powerful" border wall with Mexico to stop the flow of undocumented immigrants.

"What a bad commentary. Today I am ending my relations with @HawkerMX," Perez said on his own Twitter account in reply. "I will never let anyone laugh at my country."

Hawkers subsequently said it had made a 'serious error' and removed the offending Tweet, which it said had not been made in 'mockery'.

"It will not happen again," the company added. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)