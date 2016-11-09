Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO Nov 9 Britain's Jolyon Palmer will continue to race for Renault next season alongside new German signing Nico Hulkenberg, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.
Palmer, 25, made his grand prix debut this year but his future at the manufacturer-owned team had been in doubt after a difficult year.
"We are delighted to retain Jolyon as our driver for the 2017 season," said Renault Sport chairman Jerome Stoll in a statement ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.
"Jolyon has shown his hunger to develop with us as the team grows and we have been impressed with his increasingly strong performances on track as the season has progressed."
The experienced Hulkenberg has joined from Force India while Denmark's Kevin Magnussen, Palmer's current team mate, is set for a switch to the Haas team. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.