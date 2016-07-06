Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
July 6 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone (listed in championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES Nico Rosberg 4 1 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 Lewis Hamilton 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 Sebastian Vettel R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 Kimi Raikkonen 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 Daniel Ricciardo 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 Max Verstappen 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 Valtteri Bottas 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 Sergio Perez 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 Felipe Massa 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 Romain Grosjean 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 Daniil Kvyat R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 Carlos Sainz 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 Nico Hulkenberg 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 Fernando Alonso 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R Jenson Button 6 11 R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 Kevin Magnussen 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 11 16 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 Felipe Nasr 13 12 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 Rio Haryanto 16 18 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)