Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
SILVERSTONE, England, July 9 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg qualifying alongside on the front row.
Dutch teenager Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo filled the second row with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen fifth.
Hamilton's pole -- thanks to a sensational last lap after his first effort of the final phase was deleted for exceeding track limits -- was the 55th of his career and fourth at Silverstone.
The Briton will be chasing his fourth win there on Sunday, and third home success in a row, to cut Rosberg's championship lead of 11 points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.