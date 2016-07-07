SILVERSTONE, England, July 7 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg has moved on from his Austrian Grand Prix collision with Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton and will be making no apologies despite stewards blaming him for it.

"It is definitely not black and white. I fully respect the decision of the stewards but that doesn't mean I have to agree with it," the German told reporters at the British Grand Prix on Thursday.

"It is not a question of apologising," he added, when asked whether he would be doing so.

"We are moving forward. It is a thing of the past. We have had our discussions, been through it, and together we have come to a conclusion as to how best to move forward."

Rosberg and Hamilton collided on the final lap in Austria last Sunday after the German went wide into a corner as the triple champion, who went on to win, made an overtaking move around the outside.

Stewards handed Rosberg a meaningless time penalty, which did not change his final position of fourth, and a reprimand for continuing in a damaged car.

The two drivers, separated by 11 points at the top of the championship, after nine of 21 races, met team bosses at the Mercedes factory earlier and agreed on stricter 'Rules of Engagement'.

No details were given but the team said both drivers remained free to race each other for the title.

"I want to battle Lewis out there and that still remains nearly unchanged," said Rosberg.

Hamilton has won his home race for the last two years, and three times in all, and could take the overall lead for the first time this season.

The Briton also has a contract that extends for two more years while Rosberg is negotiating an extension on his deal and wants to stay.

The German denied, however, that his position put more of a brake on him than Hamilton.

"The contract negotiations do not have an impact on those (rules)," he said. "It is a monetary thing which does not have an impact on the long-term happiness of the team with me and me with the team.

"I am looking forward to racing many more years here." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Lovell)