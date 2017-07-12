Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the British Grand Prix

July 12 (Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone (round 10 of 20 races):

Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)

2016 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes, one minute 29.287 seconds.

2016 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull, 1:33.401 (2013)

Start time: 1200 GMT (1300 local)

Wins

Champions Mercedes have won 56 of 68 races since the introduction of the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014, and five of nine this season.

Triple world champion Hamilton has 56 career victories and is second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91). Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has 45.

Ferrari have won 227 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 69 and Red Bull 53. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

There have been four different winners this season so far -- Hamilton, Vettel, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull).

Bottas, with victory in Austria after Russia, becomes the fourth multiple winner from Finland. The others are Keke Rosberg, Mika Hakkinen and Kimi Raikkonen.

Pole Position

Mercedes have been on pole in 63 of the last 68 races.

Hamilton has had 66 career poles and needs two more to equal Schumacher's all-time record of 68.

Four drivers have started on pole this season -- Hamilton (five times), Vettel, Bottas (twice) and Raikkonen.

Podium

Hamilton has 109 podiums to date and is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (155). Vettel has 93, Raikkonen 86.

Ricciardo, winner in Azerbaijan, has been on the podium in his last five races. That is his best ever run in the sport. Only four other current drivers have managed such a streak of success (Hamilton, Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso and Vettel).

Hamilton has been off the podium for two races in a row, the first time that has happened to him since March 2014.

Points

Hamilton is 20 points behind Vettel.

All the teams have now opened their tallies.

The only drivers yet to score are McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne, Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Sauber's Marcus Ericsson.

Vettel and Hamilton both have 14 scoring finishes in a row.

Austria was Williams' first double points finish of the season.

Britain

Hamilton is chasing his fourth straight win in Britain, and fifth in total. The late Jim Clark, who also won five, is the only driver to have won four British Grands Prix in a row (1962-1965).

Mercedes have won the last four British Grands Prix, Nico Rosberg having won in 2013.

Pole is not a significant advantage, historically. But every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000.

Four current drivers have won at Silverstone: Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016), Alonso (2006, 2011), Vettel (2009) and Raikkonen (2007).

Milestone

Austria last weekend was the first race of the season in which neither Vettel nor Hamilton led a single lap. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)