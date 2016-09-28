EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Sept 28 Formula One's governing body, the FIA, published a provisional 2017 race calendar on Wednesday: - - - - March 26 - Australia (Melbourne) April 9 - China (Shanghai) April 16 - Bahrain April 30 - Russia (Sochi) May 14 - Spain (Barcelona) May 28 - Monaco *June 11 - Canada (Montreal) June 18 - Azerbaijan (Baku) July 2 - Austria (Spielberg) July 9 - Britain (Silverstone) July 23 - Hungary (Budapest) *July 30 - Germany (Hockenheim) Aug 27 - Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) Sept 3 - Italy (Monza) Sept 17 - Malaysia (Sepang) Oct 1 - Singapore Oct 8 - Japan (Suzuka) Oct 22 - USA (Austin) Nov 5 - Mexico (Mexico City) *Nov 12 - Brazil (Sao Paulo) Nov 26 - Abu Dhabi *Subject to confirmation. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.