LONDON, June 19 Formula One's governing body published a 21-race calendar for 2018 on Monday, with France and Germany returning and Malaysia departing. - - - - March 25 - Australia (Melbourne) April 8 - China (Shanghai)* April 15 - Bahrain (Sakhir) April 29 - Azerbaijan (Baku) May 13 - Spain (Barcelona) May 27 - Monaco June 10 - Canada (Montreal) June 24 - France (Le Castellet) July 1 - Austria (Spielberg) July 8 - Britain (Silverstone) July 22 - Germany (Hockenheim) July 29 - Hungary (Budapest) Aug 26 - Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) Sept 2 - Italy (Monza) Sept 16 - Singapore* Sept 30 - Russia (Sochi) Oct 7 - Japan (Suzuka) Oct 21 - United States (Austin, Texas) Oct 28 - Mexico (Mexico City) Nov 11 - Brazil (Sao Paulo) Nov 25 - Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina) *Subject to confirmation by rights holder (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)