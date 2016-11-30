LONDON Nov 30 The German Grand Prix was dropped formally from the 2017 Formula One calendar on Wednesday with the renamed Azerbaijan Grand Prix given a new date to avoid a clash with the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race.

The absence of Germany was expected, with Hockenheim reluctant to host the race in successive years for financial reasons despite it being a home event for dominant Mercedes and new champion Nico Rosberg.

Races in Brazil and Canada, whose fate had also been left open on the draft calendar, were confirmed on a 20-race final version published by the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Mexico's race is again paired with the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October rather than with Brazil. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)