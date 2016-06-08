Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
June 8 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal (listed in championship order, most recent races first) Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY Nico Rosberg 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 Lewis Hamilton 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 Daniel Ricciardo 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 Kimi Raikkonen R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 Sebastian Vettel 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 Max Verstappen R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 Felipe Massa 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 Valtteri Bottas 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 Sergio Perez 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 Daniil Kvyat R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 Romain Grosjean 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 Fernando Alonso 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 R Carlos Sainz 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 Nico Hulkenberg 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 Kevin Magnussen R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jenson Button 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 R Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R Pascal Wehrlein 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Felipe Nasr R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 Rio Haryanto 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MY-Malaysia. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.