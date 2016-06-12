Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
MONTREAL, June 12 Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for the fifth time on Sunday and slashed Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's championship lead to nine points.
Rosberg, winner of the opening four races of the Formula One season, finished fifth.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took second place with Finland's Valtteri Bottas third for Williams.
Rosberg now has 116 points to Hamilton's 107 after seven of 21 rounds. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)