MONTREAL, June 12 Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for the fifth time on Sunday and slashed Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's championship lead to nine points.

Rosberg, winner of the opening four races of the Formula One season, finished fifth.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took second place with Finland's Valtteri Bottas third for Williams.

Rosberg now has 116 points to Hamilton's 107 after seven of 21 rounds. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)