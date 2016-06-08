June 8 Statistics for Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal, the seventh race of the 21-round season:

Lap distance: 4.361 km. Total distance: 305.270 km (70 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 13.622 seconds. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil), Ferrari, 2004.

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain), Mercedes 1:14.393

2015 winner: Hamilton

Start time: 1800 GMT (1400 local)

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 37 of the last 44 races and five of this season's six.

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton now has 44 career victories, the same as the racing number on his car, after his win in Monaco.

The Briton is third in the all-time lists and two wins ahead of Ferrari's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record of 91, with Alain Prost on 51.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, Nico Rosberg 18 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg, winner of the first four races of the season, has more victories than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Red Bull 51 and Mercedes 50. McLaren last won in 2012 (Brazil).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 41 of the last 44 races.

Daniel Ricciardo's pole for Red Bull in Monaco was the first of his F1 career and his team's first since November 2013 (Vettel in Brazil).

Hamilton has 52 career poles, Vettel 46.

POINTS

Brazilian Felipe Massa, at Williams, is now the only driver to have scored points in every race this season.

Sauber and Manor have yet to score in 2016.

CANADA

Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix four times (in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2015)

Hamilton v Rosberg v Ricciardo in Canada:

Hamilton Rosberg Ricciardo

Wins 4 0 1

Podiums 5 2 1

Poles 4 1 0

Front row starts 7 2 0

Starts 8 9 4

Alonso, Button, Raikkonen and Vettel are also previous winners in Canada.

Ferrari last won in Montreal, a circuit named after their late great Gilles Villeneuve, in 2004 with Michael Schumacher. The German won a record seven times in Canada.

McLaren have won 13 times in Canada to Ferrari's 11.

Since 2000, the race has been won from pole six times.

The rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix of 2011 was Formula One's longest, lasting four hours, four minutes and 39.537 seconds. That same race also saw the safety car deployed six times, another record.

MILESTONES

Hamilton has now led 87 grands prix, putting him second on the all-time lists behind Schumacher (142).

Sergio Perez's third place in Monaco was the sixth podium finish of his career. The Mexican has scored more podiums (three) than McLaren since that team dropped him in 2013. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)