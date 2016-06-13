June 12 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 5)

Hamilton's fifth win in Canada, from pole, cut the gap to Rosberg at the top of the standings to nine points. It was the Briton's 45th win in F1, second in a row this season, and Mercedes's 51st, taking them level with Red Bull on the all-time list. Mercedes have won 38 of the last 45 races. Rosberg started second but banged wheels with Hamilton at the first corner and went off, fighting back from 10th. He also had to make a second pitstop after a slow puncture. He set the fastest lap of the race.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 6)

Vettel grabbed the lead from third on the grid at the start and led until the first of his two pitstops. Pitting early proved a mistake, with Hamilton on a one-stop strategy. Raikkonen finished where he started.

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 4, Daniel Ricciardo 7)

Ricciardo had another slow pitstop, after the one that cost him victory in Monaco two weeks ago. He also wrecked a set of soft tyres when he locked up, and had to pit for new ones. Verstappen started fifth but passed his team mate at the start. He held off Rosberg's challenge in the closing laps, with the German locking up and spinning on his final attempt to pass.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 3, Felipe Massa retired)

Bottas made a one-stop strategy work, repeating his third place from last year for his team's first podium finish of the season. Massa retired on lap 37 with a water system issue that caused the power unit to overheat. He had been the only driver to score in every race until the retirement.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 8, Sergio Perez 10)

Another double points finish consolidated their fifth place. Perez struggled to get heat into the soft tyres in the unusually cold conditions. He stalled at his final stop, dropping behind Kvyat, but regained the place. Hulkenberg had hoped for a top six finish.

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 9, Daniil Kvyat 12)

Sainz had one of the drives of the day, starting 20th after a gearbox change following a crash in qualifying. The Spaniard gained four places at the start. Kvyat got bogged down in battles with Alonso and Perez.

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 11, Jenson Button retired)

Button was the first to retire, pulling over on the straight on lap 11 with flames at the rear of the car. The incident meant the virtual safety car was deployed. Alonso looked good for a point but missed out due to tyre wear. He asked if he could stop towards the end and was told no.

HAAS (Esteban Gutierrez 13, Romain Grosjean 14)

Grosjean made three pitstops, the last due to front wing damage. Gutierrez had a tough race as he was not feeling well throughout.

RENAULT (Kevin Magnussen 16, Jolyon Palmer retired)

Palmer retired with a water leak on lap 19, his second retirement in a row. Magnussen, on a one-stop strategy, made contact with Nasr's Sauber on the opening lap.

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 15, Felipe Nasr 18)

Still no points for the struggling Swiss team. Nasr was spun around by the impact with Magnussen at turn three, leaving him at the back of the field.

MANOR (Pascal Wehrlein 17, Rio Haryanto 19)

Another uneventful day for the tail-enders. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)