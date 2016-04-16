Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI, April 16 Nico Hulkenberg was handed a three place starting grid penalty for Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix after the left front wheel on his Force India car came off and bounced away during Saturday's qualifying.
Race stewards ruled that the team were responsible for sending the German out on track with an unsecured wheel.
The incident brought an early end to the middle part of qualifying.
Hulkenberg, who had qualified 10th, will now line up 13th on the grid and behind the McLaren pair of Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button.
Williams's Brazilian driver Felipe Massa moves up to 10th for the third race of the season. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.