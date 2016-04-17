SHANGHAI, April 17 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg eased to his third win from three races this season with victory in the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Starting from pole position, the German brought his Mercedes home almost 38 seconds ahead of compatriot and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo finished third and fourth respectively, while reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton was seventh after starting from the back of the grid.