Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
SHANGHAI, April 8 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.
Sebastian Vettel will start second in his Ferrari, just 0.186 seconds slower than Hamilton's benchmark, with the Briton's Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas third.
Hamilton's time of one minute, 31.678 was the fastest time set at the Shanghai circuit. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
