June 15 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's European Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan (listed in championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN Nico Rosberg 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 Lewis Hamilton 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 Sebastian Vettel 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 Daniel Ricciardo 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 Kimi Raikkonen 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 Max Verstappen 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 Valtteri Bottas 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 Felipe Massa R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 Sergio Perez 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 Daniil Kvyat 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R Romain Grosjean 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 Fernando Alonso 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 Nico Hulkenberg 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R Carlos Sainz 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 Kevin Magnussen 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jenson Button R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 Pascal Wehrlein 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Felipe Nasr 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 Rio Haryanto 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, MY-Malaysia. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)