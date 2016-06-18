Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
BAKU, June 18 Championship leader Nico Rosberg took pole position for Azerbaijan's first Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday while Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton hit a wall and qualified only 10th.
The final phase was halted with two minutes remaining after Hamilton, winner of the previous two races and nine points adrift of Rosberg in the standings, misjudged Turn 10 and smashed his front right suspension.
Mexican Sergio Perez qualified second for Force India but will drop five places for an unscheduled gearbox change after hitting the wall at Turn 15 in final practice on the Baku street circuit.
That lifted Red Bull's Australian Daniel Ricciardo to the front row of the starting grid with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel third and Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen fourth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.