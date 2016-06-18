BAKU, June 18 Championship leader Nico Rosberg took pole position for Azerbaijan's first Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday while Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton hit a wall and qualified only 10th.

The final phase was halted with two minutes remaining after Hamilton, winner of the previous two races and nine points adrift of Rosberg in the standings, misjudged Turn 10 and smashed his front right suspension.

Mexican Sergio Perez qualified second for Force India but will drop five places for an unscheduled gearbox change after hitting the wall at Turn 15 in final practice on the Baku street circuit.

That lifted Red Bull's Australian Daniel Ricciardo to the front row of the starting grid with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel third and Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen fourth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)