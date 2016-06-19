BAKU, June 19 Team by team analysis of Sunday's European Formula One Grand Prix in Azerbaijan (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 5)

Rosberg started on pole position, led all the way and set the fastest lap. The win was his fifth in eight races and 19th of his career. He is 24 points clear of Hamilton. Mercedes have won seven of eight races this year. Hamilton started in 10th place and struggled to resolve an engine-setting problem.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 4)

Both drivers started on the second row. Raikkonen was handed a five-second penalty for crossing the white line at the pitlane entry and let Vettel pass in the interests of the team, losing time doing so. The podium was Vettel's fifth of the season.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 7, Max Verstappen 8)

Ricciardo started on the front row but suffered heavy tyre degradation and slipped back. He was then forced into a two-stop race. Verstappen started ninth and had the third-fastest lap.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 6, Felipe Massa 10)

Williams lost ground to Red Bull despite their double points finish, while Force India also closed the gap behind. Bottas ran as high as third before his first stop. Massa did a two-stop strategy but suffered heavy tyre wear and fell behind Perez in the standings.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 3, Nico Hulkenberg 9)

Perez's second podium in three races and the team's fifth in their history. The Mexican, who passed Raikkonen on the last lap, has taken four of them. Hulkenberg said he had been hit from behind by Gutierrez at the start, losing a couple of places.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat retired)

Both drivers suffered suspension problems. Team boss Franz Tost said it looked like the dampers had got stuck.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 11, Fernando Alonso retired)

Button started 19th, making steady progress. Alonso retired on lap 42 with a gearbox problem.

-

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 13, Esteban Gutierrez 16)

Grosjean started 11th, Gutierrez 15th. The Mexican damaged his front wing on the opening lap in the collision with Hulkenberg and pitted. He was lapped by the end. Grosjean climbed as high as eighth but then collected debris in his car's radiator intake ducts and had to pit.

-

RENAULT (Kevin Magnussen 14, Jonathan Palmer 15)

Still no points for Palmer, who made two stops. Magnussen, on a one stop, started from the pit lane.

-

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 12, Marcus Ericsson 17)

Still no points this season for the Swiss team. They did reach a milestone, however, in completing more than 200,000 race km since their debut in 1993.

-

MANOR (Rio Haryanto 18, Pascal Wehrlein retired)

Haryanto started 16th but fell to the back of the field at the start, when he was nudged by a Haas and had to pit for a new front wing. He then did 49 laps on one set of soft tyres. Wehrlein stopped due to heavily worn brakes. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)