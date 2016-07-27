EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
July 27 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, round 12 of 21 races. Team listed in championship order, most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA Lewis Hamilton 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 Nico Rosberg 2 3 4 1 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 Daniel Ricciardo 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 Kimi Raikkonen 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 Sebastian Vettel 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 Max Verstappen 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 Valtteri Bottas 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 Sergio Perez 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 Felipe Massa 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 Carlos Sainz 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 Romain Grosjean 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 Nico Hulkenberg 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 Fernando Alonso 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R Daniil Kvyat 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 Jenson Button R 12 6 11 R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R Kevin Magnussen 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 13 16 11 16 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 Felipe Nasr 17 15 13 12 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 Rio Haryanto 21 R 16 18 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.