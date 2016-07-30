EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 30 Nico Rosberg will start his home German Grand Prix on Sunday from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.
Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton, who locked up on his final run, will start second after being 0.107 seconds off his rival's time of one minute 14.363, with Daniel Ricciardo third ahead of Max Verstappen in an all-Red Bull second row. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.