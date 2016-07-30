HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 30 Nico Rosberg will start his home German Grand Prix on Sunday from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton, who locked up on his final run, will start second after being 0.107 seconds off his rival's time of one minute 14.363, with Daniel Ricciardo third ahead of Max Verstappen in an all-Red Bull second row. (Editing by Clare Fallon)