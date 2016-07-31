HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 31 Britain's Lewis Hamilton eased his Mercedes to a dominant victory in the German Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and secured his fourth victory in a row.

World championship leader Hamilton overtook his team mate Nico Rosberg, who was in pole position, at the start and crossed the finish line well ahead of the Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

German Rosberg finished fourth with the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen fifth and sixth.

