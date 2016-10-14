LONDON Oct 14 German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg will race for Renault next season after signing a multi-year deal, the French manufacturer said on Friday.

Hulkenberg, the 2015 Le Mans 24-Hours winner, is currently with Force India.

"This season has been about putting the foundations in place for future success," Renault Sport racing chairman Jerome Stoll said in a statement.

"For our next step we required an experienced driver who is still hungry for podiums. Nico Hulkenberg fulfils this role perfectly and is an excellent complement to what we want to achieve." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)