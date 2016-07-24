BUDAPEST, July 24 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to take the lead in the championship from team mate Nico Rosberg for the first time this season.

Rosberg, who started on pole position but is now six points behind the Briton after 11 of the 21 races, finished second with Australian Daniel Ricciardo third for Red Bull.

The win was Hamilton's fifth in Hungary, the most by any driver. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)