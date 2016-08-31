Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Aug 31 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, round 14 of 21 races. Team listed in championship order, most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB Lewis Hamilton 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 Nico Rosberg 1 4 2 3 4 1 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 Daniel Ricciardo 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R Sebastian Vettel 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 Kimi Raikkonen 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 Max Verstappen 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R Valtteri Bottas 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 Sergio Perez 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 Nico Hulkenberg 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 Felipe Massa 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 Fernando Alonso 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 Carlos Sainz R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R Romain Grosjean 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R Daniil Kvyat 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 Jenson Button R 8 R 12 6 11 R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R Kevin Magnussen R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 12 11 13 16 11 16 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 Felipe Nasr 17 R 17 15 13 12 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS Rio Haryanto - 20 21 R 16 18 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Ocon 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia,CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.