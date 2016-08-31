Aug 31 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, round 14 of 21 races. Team listed in championship order, most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB Lewis Hamilton 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 Nico Rosberg 1 4 2 3 4 1 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 Daniel Ricciardo 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R Sebastian Vettel 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 Kimi Raikkonen 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 Max Verstappen 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R Valtteri Bottas 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 Sergio Perez 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 Nico Hulkenberg 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 Felipe Massa 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 Fernando Alonso 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 Carlos Sainz R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R Romain Grosjean 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R Daniil Kvyat 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 Jenson Button R 8 R 12 6 11 R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R Kevin Magnussen R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 12 11 13 16 11 16 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 Felipe Nasr 17 R 17 15 13 12 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS Rio Haryanto - 20 21 R 16 18 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Ocon 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia,CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)