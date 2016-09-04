MONZA, Italy, Sept 4 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix (teams listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Rosberg took his seventh win of the season, 21st of his career and first at Monza to close the gap at the top with Hamilton to two points. The one-two was the team's fourth of the season. The race was decided at the start when Hamilton made a slow getaway from pole. Mercedes have now won 13 of 14 races this year and started all but one from pole.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 5, Max Verstappen 7)

Ricciardo made the outstanding overtake of the race, on Williams' Bottas late in the race, in what they had expected to be a difficult grand prix for them. Verstappen started and finished seventh.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Kimi Raikkonen 4)

Ferrari's first podium since Austria in July helped cut the gap to Red Bull. The team brought an engine upgrade to their home race and did an aggressive two stop strategy to the one stop carried out by the Mercedes drivers.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 6, Felipe Massa 9)

Williams leapfrogged back in front of Force India thanks to a second successive double points finish. Bottas ran in fourth place for a while after a strong start. Massa, in his last Italian Grand Prix, went from 11th to eighth on the opening lap.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 8, Nico Hulkenberg 10)

Perez had a lonely race, finishing where he started after an early second stop. Hulkenberg lost a place from his grid position, blaming Verstappen for holding him up and forcing him to divert around him.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 12, Fernando Alonso 14)

Alonso, delayed at his first stop, set the fastest lap of the race (the 22nd of his career) in a boost for beleaguered Honda. The team also boasted a 2.15 second stop for the Spaniard on lap 33, their fastest-ever. Button started 14th in what may have been his farewell to Monza.

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 15, Daniil Kvyat retired)

Sainz switched to a two-stop strategy from a planned one. Kvyat damaged his car's floor at the start when he was sandwiched between cars. The battery also overheated.

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 11, Esteban Gutierrez 13)

Gutierrez qualified 10th but ended up empty handed, yet to score a point this season. Grosjean went from 17th on the grid.

RENAULT (Kevin Magnussen 17, Jolyon Palmer retired)

Palmer and Sauber's Nasr collided at turn two on the second lap, with the Briton pitting for a new front wing. He retired after seven laps.

MANOR (Esteban Ocon 18, Pascal Wehrlein retired)

Ocon started at the back of the grid for his second race. Wehrlein started 13th but retired after 18 laps with an oil pressure problem.

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 16, Felipe Nasr retired)

Still no points for the Swiss team. Nasr retired after the collision, for which he was handed a 10 second penalty. The team sent him out again to serve it and avoid a grid penalty for the next race in Singapore.