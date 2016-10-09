EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 9 List of Formula One world champion constructors since the title was first awarded in 1958: 2016 - Mercedes 2015 - Mercedes 2014 - Mercedes 2013 - Red Bull 2012 - Red Bull 2011 - Red Bull 2010 - Red Bull 2009 - Brawn GP 2008 - Ferrari 2007 - Ferrari 2006 - Renault 2005 - Renault 2004 - Ferrari 2003 - Ferrari 2002 - Ferrari 2001 - Ferrari 2000 - Ferrari 1999 - Ferrari 1998 - McLaren 1997 - Williams 1996 - Williams 1995 - Benetton 1994 - Williams 1993 - Williams 1992 - Williams 1991 - McLaren 1990 - McLaren 1989 - McLaren 1988 - McLaren 1987 - Williams 1986 - Williams 1985 - McLaren 1984 - McLaren 1983 - Ferrari 1982 - Ferrari 1981 - Williams 1980 - Williams 1979 - Ferrari 1978 - Lotus 1977 - Ferrari 1976 - Ferrari 1975 - Ferrari 1974 - McLaren 1973 - Lotus 1972 - Lotus 1971 - Tyrrell 1970 - Lotus 1969 - Matra 1968 - Lotus 1967 - Brabham 1966 - Brabham 1965 - Lotus 1964 - Ferrari 1963 - Lotus 1962 - BRM 1961 - Ferrari 1960 - Cooper 1959 - Cooper 1958 - Vanwall (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.