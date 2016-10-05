Oct 5 Statistics for Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, the 17th race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.807km. Total distance: 307.471km (53 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 31.540 seconds. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren, 2005.

2015 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.584

2015 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Start time: 0500 GMT (1400 local)

WINS

Mercedes have won 46 of the last 54 races and 14 of this season's 16.

Rosberg has won eight times this year, triple world champion Hamilton six. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are the other winners.

Mercedes's run of 10 victories in a row ended in Malaysia with Ricciardo winning. Eleven would have equalled McLaren's 1988 record.

Four different winners is the most variety in a season since the start of the V6 turbo era in 2014.

Hamilton has 49 career victories. The Briton is third in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51), and seven ahead of Ferrari's four-times world champion Vettel.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Rosberg 22, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg has more victories than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 59, Red Bull 52. McLaren last won in 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 51 of the last 54 races and all but one of this season's grands prix.

Hamilton has 57 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 29.

POINTS

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Haas's Esteban Gutierrez and Manor's Esteban Ocon have yet to open their accounts.

Renault's Jolyon Palmer scored the first point of his Formula One career with 10th place in Malaysia last weekend.

Ricciardo is the only driver to have finished every race this season.

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX

Hamilton has won the last two races at Suzuka and can become the first to take three in a row there since Schumacher in 2002.

Ferrari have not won at Suzuka since Schumacher's last Japanese success in 2004.

Vettel has been on pole and won four of the last seven Japanese Grands Prix, all with Red Bull. Only Schumacher (six times) has won more Japanese GPs.

Hamilton (2007, 2014, 2015), Alonso (2006 and 2008), Button (2011) and Raikkonen (2005) are all past winners in Japan.

In 27 races at Suzuka, the winner has come from the front row on 23 occasions and been on pole in 12. Raikkonen is the standout exception, winning from 17th on the grid in 2005.

Five of the last 11 winners have started on pole.

There have been 31 Japanese Grands Prix since 1976, four of them at Fuji.

MILESTONES

Mercedes can win the constructors' championship on Sunday for the third year in a row.

Hamilton can become only the third driver to win 50 races and is also poised to take his 100th podium. Malaysia was his 100th front row start.

Red Bull's one-two in Malaysia was their first since 2013 and made the team only the second after Mercedes in the V6 era to pull off the feat. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)