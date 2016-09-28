EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 28 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix, round 16 of 21 races. Drivers listed in championship order, most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE Nico Rosberg 1 1 1 4 2 3 4 1 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 Lewis Hamilton 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 Daniel Ricciardo 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R Sebastian Vettel 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 Kimi Raikkonen 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 Max Verstappen 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 Valtteri Bottas R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 Sergio Perez 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 Nico Hulkenberg R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS Felipe Massa 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 Fernando Alonso 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 Carlos Sainz 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R Romain Grosjean R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 Daniil Kvyat 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 Jenson Button R 12 R 8 R 12 6 11 R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 Kevin Magnussen 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 11 13 12 11 13 16 11 16 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 Felipe Nasr 13 R 17 R 17 15 13 12 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 Rio Haryanto - - - 20 21 R 16 18 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - Esteban Ocon 18 18 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia,CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.