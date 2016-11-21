Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Nov 21 Malaysia will not host a Formula One Grand Prix after the current agreement expires in 2018, the Malay Mail reported on Monday.
"The current agreement is from 2016 to 2018. So once that ends, there will be no more (F1 in Malaysia)," Malaysia's Tourism and Culture Minister Nazri Abdul Aziz told reporters at parliament, the paper said.
"F1 attendance is dropping and there is less attraction now. We are spending RM 300 million ($68 million) a year," he added. ($1 = 4.4170 ringgit) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.