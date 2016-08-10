Aug 10 French driver Esteban Ocon will replace Indonesian Rio Haryanto at Manor Racing for the rest of the season, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

Haryanto, his country's first Formula One driver, had been offered the role of reserve for the remaining nine races of the championship.

The team said in a statement that Haryanto's race contract had been terminated because "he was unable to meet his contractual obligations."

