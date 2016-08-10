EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Aug 10 French driver Esteban Ocon will replace Indonesian Rio Haryanto at Manor Racing for the rest of the season, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.
Haryanto, his country's first Formula One driver, had been offered the role of reserve for the remaining nine races of the championship.
The team said in a statement that Haryanto's race contract had been terminated because "he was unable to meet his contractual obligations."
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.