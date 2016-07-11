LONDON, July 11 Mercedes will not appeal against a British Grand Prix penalty that left Nico Rosberg just one point clear of team mate Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One world championship, the team said on Monday.

The champions had given notice at Silverstone on Sunday that they intended to appeal the 10 second penalty that dropped the German from second to third in a race won by triple champion Hamilton.

The penalty was incurred for a breach of the rules governing what can be said over the radio. Mercedes had advised Rosberg on how to deal with a gearbox problem that had emerged in the closing laps.

"The team accepts the stewards' interpretation of the regulation, their decision and the associated penalty," Mercedes said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)