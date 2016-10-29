Oct 29 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and title favourite Nico Rosberg joining him on the front row with a last gasp effort.

The Briton secured his 59th career pole with a lap of one minute 18.704 seconds, compared to Rosberg's 1:18.958. The German has a 26 point lead over Hamilton with three races remaining.

"I put it together when it counted in the end...so that gives me a great chance for tomorrow," said Rosberg, who can take the title on Sunday if he wins and Hamilton fails to finish in the top nine.

Red Bull's Dutch teenager Max Verstappen qualified in third place with Australian Daniel Ricciardo fourth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Andrew Both)