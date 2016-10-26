MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Statistics for Sunday's Mexican Formula One Grand Prix, the 19th race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.304 km. Total distance: 305.354 km (71 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 20.521 seconds. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes, 2015.

2015 pole: Rosberg

2015 winner: Rosberg

Start time: 1900 GMT (1300 local)

- - - -

CHAMPIONSHIP

Rosberg will be champion on Sunday if he wins and Hamilton fails to finish in the top nine. Such a result has not happened so far this season. Hamilton failed to finish in Spain and Malaysia but Red Bull drivers won those races.

Hamilton has otherwise not finished lower than seventh.

If Rosberg wins and Hamilton is 10th, the German will be sure of the title on race victories.

- - - -

WINS

Lewis Hamilton's victory in Texas was the 50th of his Formula One career, making him only the third driver to reach a half century of wins. The other two are Michael Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51).

Mercedes have won 48 of the last 56 races and 16 of this season's 18.

Rosberg has won nine times this year, triple world champion Hamilton seven. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are the other winners.

No driver has ever won nine races in a season and failed to win the championship. Only three (Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Schumacher) have won 10 or more races in a season.

Four-times champion Vettel has 42 wins, McLaren's Fernando Alonso 32, Rosberg 23, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg, who is level with Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet in the list of all-time winners, has more victories than any other non-champion in Formula One history.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 61, Red Bull 52. McLaren last won in 2012.

- - - -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 53 of the last 56 races and all but one of this season's grands prix. They have had 11 one-twos in qualifying so far in 2016.

Hamilton has 58 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 30.

- - - -

POINTS

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Haas's Esteban Gutierrez, racing at home this weekend, and Manor's Esteban Ocon have yet to open their accounts.

- - - -

MEXICO

Haas's Esteban Gutierrez will be only the fourth Mexican driver to start a home F1 race. The others were Pedro Rodriguez (1963-1970), Moises Solana (1963-68) and Sergio Perez (2015).

There was no Mexican Grand Prix when Hector Rebaque was racing in 1977-81 or when Gutierrez competed in 2013-14.

Rodriguez's brother Ricardo was killed on the first day of practice for the non-championship Mexican Grand Prix in 1962.

Sunday will be the 17th time Mexico has held a championship grand prix.

Honda took their first grand prix win in Mexico with U.S. driver Richie Ginther in 1965. Michael Schumacher took his first F1 podium at the circuit in 1992.

The circuit is the highest altitude of any on the calendar (2,200 metres above sea level) and the pit straight is one of the longest in Formula One. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)