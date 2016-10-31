MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Mexican Formula One Grand Prix, the 19th of 21 races (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton recorded his eighth win of the season and 51st of his career, equalling Alain Prost's career tally in second place on the all-time list. He started on pole, his 10th of the year. Rosberg's lead was cut to 19 points. It was Mercedes's sixth one-two of 2016. They are also the first team to win 17 races in a season.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 3, Max Verstappen 4)

Ricciardo finished fifth on the road, was promoted to fourth after Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty (going from third to fifth) and then moved up to third when Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel collected a 10-second post-race sanction. Verstappen moved back up to fourth. Ricciardo is now assured of third place overall.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 5, Kimi Raikkonen 6)

Vettel was furious with Verstappen for going off and not ceding him the place. He swore about race director Charlie Whiting over the radio and gesticulated at the Dutch driver. He was promoted to third after the finish but then demoted to fifth. Ferrari fell further behind Red Bull.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 7, Sergio Perez 10)

A double points finish for Force India increased the gap to Williams by another point. Hulkenberg had a late spin after trying to keep Raikkonen behind him. Perez spent much of the race behind Massa's Williams but scored in his home race.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 8, Felipe Massa 9)

Bottas set the fastest recorded race speed of the hybrid V6 power unit era, his top speed of 372.5kph just short of the overall record of 372.6kph set by Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya in 2005.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 12, Fernando Alonso 13)

Button pitted once, Alonso twice. The Spaniard was pushed onto the runoff at speed by compatriot Carlos Sainz, managing to come back and keep the car on a straight line. He also had a delay in a pitstop.

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 16, Daniil Kvyat 18)

Sainz was handed a five-second penalty for forcing Alonso off the track. Kvyat was given a similar punishment for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

HAAS (Esteban Gutierrez 19, Romain Grosjean 20)

Still no points for Gutierrez, who looks likely to leave the team at the end of the season. The Mexican tipped Wehrlein into Sauber's Ericsson at the start. The incident triggered the virtual safety car. Grosjean started from the pit lane after a late change of floor on his car.

RENAULT (Jolyon Palmer 14, Kevin Magnussen 17)

Palmer started at the back of the grid after missing qualifying due to a cracked chassis. He pitted when the safety car was deployed at the end of the first lap. He then did 70 laps on one set of medium tyres. Magnussen did two stops.

MANOR (Esteban Ocon 21, Pascal Wehrlein retired)

Wehrlein retired at the start. The rest of the race was a nervous wait for the team, with rivals Sauber hovering on the edge of their first point of the season.

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 11, Felipe Nasr 15)

Ericsson's 11th place means the team, still with a zero against their name in the standings, need to score just one point from the last two races to overtake Manor. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)