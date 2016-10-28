MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Formula One team boss Frank Williams is recovering from pneumonia in hospital, Williams chief executive Mike O'Driscoll said on Friday.

He told reporters at the Mexican Grand Prix that Williams, 74, had been taken ill at the Italian race at Monza in September.

"He's had a tough time in hospital, he's contracted pneumonia. He is making a recovery, a slow and steady recovery. We hope to see him back at Grove (the team headquarters) very soon," he added. "We all know how determined he is."

Williams, whose team won seven drivers titles and nine constructors' championships between 1980 and 1997, has been tetraplegic and in a wheelchair since a car accident in France in 1986.

O'Driscoll said Claire Williams, the deputy team principal, had remained in England with her father but could return in time for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 27.

"We expect Claire to be back at a race, she's wanted to stay close to home, close to Frank but...we stay connected. She's part of everything that happens on a minute by minute and day by day basis," he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)