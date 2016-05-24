Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
May 24 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix (listed in championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/ Nico Rosberg R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 2 Kimi Raikkonen 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 R Lewis Hamilton R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 1 Sebastian Vettel 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 3 Daniel Ricciardo 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 6 Max Verstappen 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 R Felipe Massa 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 4 Valtteri Bottas 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 NS Daniil Kvyat 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 NS Romain Grosjean R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 R Carlos Sainz 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 9 Fernando Alonso R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 R - Sergio Perez 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 10 Kevin Magnussen 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NS Nico Hulkenberg R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 7 Jenson Button 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 R 11 Stoffel Vandoorne - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R 8 Pascal Wehrlein 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Felipe Nasr 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 5 Rio Haryanto 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, MY-Malaysia (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)