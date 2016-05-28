MONACO May 28 Australian Daniel Ricciardo seized the first pole position of his Formula One career at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday with world championship leader Nico Rosberg joining him on the front row for Mercedes.

The pole, in a time of one minute 13.622 seconds, was former champions Red Bull's first since the Brazil Grand Prix in November 2013.

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified in third place, a remarkable recovery after he suffered a fuel pressure problem at the start of the final session and had to be pushed back along the pitlane.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, the last driver before Ricciardo to start a race on pole for Red Bull, will join the Briton on the second row for a race where overtaking is extremely difficult. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)