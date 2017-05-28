MONACO May 28 Sebastian Vettel extended his Formula One championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 25 points on Sunday after becoming the first Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher in 2001 to win the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen, who started on pole for the first time in nine years but lost the lead in the pitstops, made sure of a Ferrari one-two with Hamilton finishing seventh for Mercedes after starting 13th.

Vettel's 45th career win was the German's third in six races this season.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo took his second successive podium with third place for Red Bull. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Lovell)