MONACO May 29 Sauber's Marcus Ericsson and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat were both handed three-place grid penalties for next month's Canadian Grand Prix after causing collisions in Monaco on Sunday.

Russian Kvyat collided with Renault's Kevin Magnussen and Sweden's Ericsson had a coming together with his Brazilian team mate Felipe Nasr at the Rascasse corner on lap 47 which ended the race for both drivers.

"I was told that Felipe received a call via the radio. Then I saw a gap and tried to overtake him, but we all saw what then happened," Ericsson said.

"It is a difficult situation for us, and it is even more important to stick together as a team in these times. I apologise, and I am sure that this will not happen again in the future."

Sauber principal Monisha Kaltenborn said the behaviour of both drivers was unacceptable.

"Marcus and Felipe both know how much work is put into every race weekend. They have the responsibility to make it to the end of the race," she said.

"After this, we have clarified the situation internally and both drivers are aware of their responsibilities. Such an incident will not happen again." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)