UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 11 Renault have parted company with Formula One team principal Frederic Vasseur with immediate effect, the French manufacturer announced on Wednesday.
Renault, who took over the failing Lotus team at the end of 2015 and finished ninth of 11 teams last year, said the move was by mutual consent.
"Both parties remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future," the statement said.
Renault Sport Racing and the team, who have Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Britain's Jolyon Palmer as drivers, will continue to be managed by president Jerome Stoll and managing director Cyril Abiteboul. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources