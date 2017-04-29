SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel secured Ferrari's first pole position since 2015 on Saturday with team mate Kimi Raikkonen completing a front row sweep at the Russian Grand Prix.

The pole, Vettel's 47th, ended a run of 18 in a row for world champions Mercedes who had Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton right behind the two red cars in third and fourth places.

Vettel, a four-times world champion with Red Bull, has won two of the first three races and leads triple champion Hamilton by seven points.

As a measure of Ferrari's achievement in breaking the Mercedes stranglehold and returning to form, the pole was only the Italian team's sixth since 2008. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)